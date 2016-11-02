Funding boost for CAMEO friendship group

Crawley’s CAMEO Club is the latest community group to receive a small grant from Crawley Borough Council.

The Come and Meet Each Other Club has been running for more than ten years and supports elderly men and women at their bi-monthly sessions in the town centre.

Crawley Borough Council cabinet member for community and engagement Michael Jones presents �750 to the Come and Meet Each Other (CAMEO) group. Pictured with Eileen Hill from Tailors Through Time. - picture submitted by CBC

The group was awarded £750 from the council’s Open Grants fund, which will go towards the running costs of the group, including hall hire and lunches.

Run by volunteers including chairman Bill Dewey and secretary Jean Felstead, the club offers opportunities for older people to meet new people. Members gather to talk about a range of local issues and subjects with guest speakers followed by tea and coffee.

Cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Michael Jones, said: “This is a wonderful community club that encourages older people to stay active and most importantly, social.

“At the session I attended I met a welcoming group of people who spoke about how beneficial this club is to them.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to award this grant for these activities. Crawley Borough Council remains committed to supporting our local pensioners and it is through activities like this our community groups can add a little bit of happiness.”

For more details about the CAMEO call 01293 416157.

Open Grants from £50 are available for local voluntary and community groups. This scheme funds a range of organised activity for wide community benefit. Unfortunately, individuals cannot apply. For more information visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants