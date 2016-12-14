The official ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ takes place this Friday (December 16), with the chance to wear silly knits and raise money for a great cause.

The special day is in aid of the children’s charity Save The Children and people are urged to ‘wear a woolly and save lives’.

Get festive in aid of a good cause

However, some companies have done a similar initiative to raise money for local charities.

A team at a Sussex builders and timber merchants raised £159 for the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice by donning their favourite Christmas jumpers.

With Christmas festivities in full swing, Chestnut Tree House is asking Sussex residents to ‘fundraise as you get festive’ to help make this Christmas extra-special for its children and their families.

Terrina Barnes, from Chestnut Tree House’s fundraising team said: “It’s the ultimate Christmas gift; bringing a smile to the faces of the children at our hospice.

“We want to make this Christmas especially happy and memorable for them and their families at a very difficult time.

“How you celebrate the season of goodwill is entirely up to you; but it would be fantastic if you could also raise essential funds for the children at Chestnut Tree House.”

For further information and to receive your free Get Festive pack of Christmas fundraising ideas, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/getfestive or telephone 01903 871820.

To learn more about Save The Children Christmas Jumper Day, visit https://christmasjumperday.org/