Gang rob man in town centre attack

A gang of men robbed and attacked a man in Crawley town centre on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was walking through the Memorial Gardens at around 7.45 pm when he was attacked by five men who stole cash and a Cartier watch from him.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from London, managed to run away into the High Street and was later treated in hospital for a wound to his wrist.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact them online quoting serial 1103 of 26/11.