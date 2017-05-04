Garden festival to celebrate 70 years of new town

A community group in Three Bridges is celebrating Crawley’s 70th anniversary of the new town with a garden festival.

Three Bridges Forum is encouraging residents to celebrate their gardens by joining in with the festival, Gardenfest 2017, which is taking place throughout May and June.

John Cooban, 63, of Haselwick Road, a member of the group, said: “We want to encourage gardening as it really is wonderful and we want to let people know that their efforts are being noticed and are important.

“Some people do not have a garden so it is also a chance to encourage people to see some of the lovely gardens out there.”

The group is also putting on a Gardenfest Party Day on June 24, with tea, cakes and a trail map highlighting participating and award-winning front gardens that can be followed through the summer.

Awards certificates will be presented at the group’s October meeting.

The date is yet to be confirmed.

