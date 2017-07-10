Gardeners’ delight - rain on the way for Sussex

Gardeners across Sussex will be happy to hear that rain is forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday July 11), with heavy downpours later in the day.

Following several hot and sunny days, the Met office says that winds from the west will draw in cloud during the morning which may result in some light rain.

However, during the afternoon heavier rainfall is more likely across Sussex.

This will move away during Wednesday morning with the sun making a re-appearance and temperatures rising later in the day.

The longer range forecast is for more prolonged dry and warm spells as the summer progresses.