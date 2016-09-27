Gareth Southgate takes charge after Sam Allardyce leaves England job

Crawley man and current England u21 manager Gareth Southgate will take charge of England's next four games after Sam Allardyce left the England job.

The plan is for England’s u21 boss to take charge of the senior side for the next four games against Malta, Solvenia, Scotland and Spain.

Allardyce had been due to name his squad for World Cup qualifiers on Sunday evening, but all those plans changed when it emerged he had been caught on video allegedly advising businessmen how to flout third party player ownership rules.

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to Pound Hill Juniors and Hazelwick, is 6/4 favourite to get the job permanently while Steve Bruce (5/2) and Alan Pardew (6/1) are also in the frame.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

Gareth Southgate

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!