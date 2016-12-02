Goodwood Festival of Speed announces date change

The date of the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed has been moved because of a change to the Formula 1 calendar.

The world-renowned motoring weekend will now take place from June 29 to July 2, 2017, Goodwood confirmed today, December 2, 2016.

The world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed attracts thousands every year

The new date is because the F1 race in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been moved forward a week and it will allow the F1 teams and drivers to be present to wow the thousands of spectators who turn out at the famous motor circuit.

The event is always a sell-out and tickets are already on sale here

