Got a story? Come meet our reporter this week

Got a story you think should be in the Observer? Keen to make your views heard in the paper?

Crawley readers will have a chance to come down and meet one of our reporters at a new monthly reader surgery this week.

Michael Drummond will be working at the Town Hall from 11am to 3pm on Thursday and would love to meet Observer readers who might have stories or views they think should be in the paper.

A table will be set up at the Town Hall where Michael will be able to chat to any residents of Crawley and the surrounding area.

The hope is for the reader surgery to become a monthly event, allowing the Observer to connect further with its readers.

Reporters for Sussex Newspapers have been running reader surgeries across East and West Sussex.

These have proved to be a success, with good feedback received from readers as well as stories for the paper.

Members of the public with any queries or who can’t make it on Thursday can email michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk or call him on 01903 282306.