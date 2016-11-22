Growing concern for missing Crawley teen

Jessica Baldwin-Evans, 16, was last seen around 10.30am on Monday, November 21 at Holy Trinity School in Crawley, according to Sussex Police.

She left the school in Buckswood Drive and hasn’t been seen since. She didn’t return to her Three Bridges home overnight.

PC Lucie Collier said: “Jessica sent a snapchat to a friend around 2.30pm yesterday but has since switched off her phone. We believe she is still in the Crawley area. We are getting very concerned about her as it is unlike her not to go home overnight.

“Jessica is white, 5’ 3”, slim with shoulder length brown hair and has a piercing at the top of one of ears. She was last seen wearing a red dress, black tights, black Chelsea style boots and a black coats with gold buttons and pvc arms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 668 of 21/11.

Members of the public can also report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101.

