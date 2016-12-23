Growth deal to push for major regeneration for Crawley

A landmark agreement between two councils could help deliver major regeneration for Crawley.

West Sussex County Council and Crawley Borough Council have singed a new district deal, aimed at increasing joint working between the parties and focusing on delivering major projects.

The Crawley Growth Deal is the first of its kind in the county.

Both councils will be working on projects including regneration of Crawley town centre, a Manor Royal improvement programme and teaming-up with Gatwick Airport to overcome skills shortages.

County council leader Louise Goldsmith said: “The Crawley Growth Deal is the first in West Sussex and I am delighted that this council is once again jointly pioneering new approaches to delivering projects and services for the people of West Sussex in the best and most efficient way possible.

“The key projects we can deliver together will help to create the conditions for economic growth and to unlock investment opportunities, which will benefit not only the borough of Crawley but West Sussex as a whole.”

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said the deal was a key step in progressing major projects.

He said: “Crawley Borough Council is working to build a better future for Crawley. Regenerating the town centre and improving the quality of jobs for local people means attracting new investment into our town and the Growth Deal with West Sussex is an important step in making it happen.”

The Crawley Place Plan, endorsed by both councils earlier this year, identified a number of projects which will be pursued through the growth deal.

And Mrs Goldsmith hinted it could be the first of many growth deals signed by the county council.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work closely with our local authority colleagues in the county. This is the first of our district deals, more will follow next year.”