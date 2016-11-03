Harrold set to make long-awaited return against former club Bristol Rovers

Fit-again Matt Harrold is set to make his long-awaited return from injury against his former side Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

The 32-year-old striker has had a stop-start season and been sidelined since August when he torn his Achilles tendon.

That was following an already bit-part role where he made five appearances from the bench following a longer-than-expected recovery from a knee operation before the end of last season.

But Reds boss Dermot Drummy has revealed the fans’ favourite is back training, along with Addison Garnett, who is yet to feature due to a hamstring injury.

Jordan Roberts will miss Saturday’s first round cup tie at home to Rovers on Saturday, but is likely to feature in their Sussex Senior Cup match with Langney Wanderers on November 15.

Drummy said: “Harrold is fit and training and Garnett is training. (Jordan) Roberts is on the grass and has had an x-ray, but we are waiting on that from the specialist before we push him flat out.

“They are all back. Josh Payne will train today (Thursday), but will have an MRI on his ankle, because we are not sure if it’s his bone or ligament. So there is caution with him.

“We have missed Matt with his Achilles and then the knee. He’s big boy and with him it is wear and tear. He is one of those that will play and then we’ll off-load (rest) him and he’ll come off.

“Our tempo is quite high so we will go in and out with him.”

Harrold joined Crawley from Rovers in 2014, having scoring 14 goals in 62 appearances during a three-year spell with The Gas.

