Harry Kewell wants to reward the fans with three points at Grimsby

Head coach Harry Kewell wants to reward the Crawley Town supporters for their 'fantastic' backing during away matches with three points at Grimsby Town.

He thanked them for getting behind the team and acting as their 12th man which helped them gain wins at Morecambe last Saturday and Barnet two weeks before.

Kewell was delighted with the performances of the fans on the road.

He said: "The travelling fans are excellent. Everywhere we have gone they have been fantastic.

"I just wanted to say, not just from me and my staff but all the players really appreciate it; they've had some massive journeys.

"And It helps with the results and makes them travel back nicely.

"It helps my team because they are like a 12th man, they are performing, especially at Morecambe they were signing the whole way and it's fantastic."

Kewell is confident his team can do it again tomorrow when they travel to Lincolnshire to take on Grimsby Town.

The Mariners lie four points and five places above Crawley in 13th.

They have won two of their last five games with their latest result being a 2-1 win away against Port Vale.

Kewell said: "It's another long travel, it's going to be a tough game, they are doing well this season.

"If we go up there and play the way we want to play, I'm confident in my team.

"It's going to be a tough battle as you don't expect to go anywhere and be handed three points."

Grimsby are managed by former Leyton Orient, Coventry City and Brighton manager Russell Slade.

"He's got experience in the game, so he understands what's coming up. He'll have done his homework, the same as we've done.

"It's important for the players to go out there and fullfil the ideas you have drilled them with throughout the week.

"You've got to be prepared properly, train right and be ready for the game at 3pm."