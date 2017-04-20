Has street artist Banksy been at it again in Sussex?

Speculation that a mystery painting which has appeared on a wall in a Sussex town centre could be the work of famed street artist Banksy has led to yet more conjecture.

After a report on the mystery image appeared in the West Sussex County Times, people took to social media to speculate further on the artist and artwork.

Some pointed out that the mystery painting - on the wall of an alleyway that leads from the Carfax to Piries Place in Horsham - was of the renowned naturalist Charles Darwin.

And, while some dismissed the work as a Banksy original, others maintained that it could be genuine.

Others pointed out that there were more Banksy-style street artworks depicting rats in a number of poses on the side of Sainsbury’s store in The Forum, Horsham.

Other works by the notorious graffiti artist have been found in Brighton and at St Leonard’s, near Hastings.