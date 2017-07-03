Have your say on big plans for town centre

People are being asked for their views on plans for a major redevelopment of Crawley town centre.

If approved, the bid will see the Town Hall demolished and replaced with a new one.

Commercial offices will be up for rent, to help fund local services and a new public square.

The neighbouring two-storey car park will also be knocked down.

There will also be 275 homes in two residential blocks, one with ground floor commercial retail, and the infrastructure for a district heating network.

A council spokesman said: “At least 40 per cent will be affordable and the council’s allocations policy prioritises these units for long-standing residents. The Town Hall multi-storey car park will remain and will be upgraded under these proposals.”

The council and developer Westrock want to hear what residents before the planning application is submitted.

The staffed exhibition time and dates are tomorrow (July 4), at the Town Hall, from 11am until 2pm, Saturday (July 8), at the County Mall, from 10am until 2pm, July 17, at the Town Hall, from 11am until 3pm; and July 24, at the Town Hall, from 10am until 1pm.

Displays will be at the Town Hall today (July 3), from 11am until 5pm, tomorrow (July 4) from 9am to 5pm, until July 12, and at K2 Crawley, from July 13 to July 16, from 8am to 8pm.

