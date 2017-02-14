Have your say on Crawley’s regeneration.

Have your say on the next stage of Crawley’s town centre regeneration.

Crawley Borough Council want to know what residents think of proposals to extend Queens Square regeneration work along Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate.

The council and its partners are hoping to continue the high-quality improvements underway in Queens Square along these main connector streets.

And, although the design should remain cohesive with the square, the council is keen to hear views on various elements of the project.

Design objectives for the £2.2m scheme, which marks the second phase of regeneration, include a cohesive design with Queens Square; improved connectivity with Memorial Gardens and Queensway, attractive lighting for safety and aesthetics, seating, cycle racks, more litter bins, disabled bays, and better vehicular access into Parkside Car Park.

Set to begin in the first half of 2018, subject to planning, the council hope improvements to the 5,500m2 area will act as a further catalyst for wider regeneration and investment.

Final designs will be submitted to planning later this year following consultation.

The council is keen to know what the public and business stakeholders think of the area now, how they use it and what they think of the proposed layout including seating, cycle racks and opening up the entrance to Memorial Gardens from Queensway.

The area is also highlighted as a potential location for a future market and views on this are welcomed.

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “These proposals are a really positive step for regeneration in the town centre and they show our continued commitment to improving the area.

“As always, we want to involve the community in our plans and we’re very keen to hear the views of both the public and businesses.”

To see the proposals and fill out a short survey visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk/queensway and click on the links provided. The consultation will end on Friday, March 10.

