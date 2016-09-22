Haywards Heath based Crawley Town midfielder Cox confirms he is going out on loan to ‘local’ club

Dean Cox has revealed he will be going out on loan to a very local club while he waits to be eligible to play for Crawley Town in January.

The midfielder, who joined Reds on a two-and-half-year deal earlier this month, left Leyton Orient after the close of the transfer window, meaning he cannot play a League Two match until next year.

It has been a question of will he or won’t he go out to a National League South or lower-placed club to build-up his fitness until then.

But the Haywards Heath based player has announced on Twitter, he will be joining a ‘local’ club, but ruled out Whitehawk.

When quizzed on those three clubs, Cox quipped, ‘more local’, suggesting a number of possibilities.

Could the winger drop down to play Ryman League Premier at his local club Burgess Hill, who are managed by former Brighton player Ian Chapman.

Cox started his career at Albion and made 146 appearances and scored 16 goals in that time.

Bognor or Worthing could also be in contention, along with Eastbourne Borough in National League South.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

--