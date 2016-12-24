Colin helps to save 300 lives ... by donating blood

Engineer Colin Pothecary has helped save the lives of 300 people - by donating blood a massive 100 times.

Colin, 61, from Horsham, first became a blood donor at the age of 18 and has carried on for the past 43 years.

“I started giving blood as my father was a donor, and I naturally followed in his footsteps,” said Colin.

“Giving blood should be a normal part of your routine and helps to ensure blood stocks are kept to a healthy level.”

Now Colin has been given a special recognition for his commitment. In fact, he was one of four dedicated blood donors from West Sussex who have saved up to 1,200 lives between them who were recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for their loyalty at a special ceremony in Brighton.

In all, the lifesaving efforts of 30 blood donors from across the area, who have collectively saved up to 9,000 lives, were honoured with commemorative medals at the ceremony. The guest speaker at the ceremony was Claire Baldwin, who sadly lost her son, Harvey, aged eight, in 2014, after an 18 month battle with leukaemia.

Claire said: “It was a privilege to meet with such dedicated donors. Harvey received a total of 35 units of blood and 56 pools of platelets during his 18 months of illness. Before this we were unaware of the needs of those undergoing any long term treatment, let alone a young child with blood cancer. But our eyes have been opened to the need for blood for many different reasons.

“And I would like to thank blood donors for the 91 times they prolonged my son’s life and gave us another day with him.”

Each blood donation can potentially save the lives of up to three people.

To register to be a blood donor call 0300 123 23 23.