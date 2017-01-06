COUNTY NEWS: Brain tumour survivor launches vlog to help others

A brain tumour survivor from Sussex is working with a charity to help others with a video diary answering people’s questions about the condition.

Grace Latter was diagnosed with a pilocytic astrocytoma in early 2014 in her third year of studying creative writing and drama at The University of Winchester.

The 23-year-old, from Battle, survived and is sharing her experience through the vlog with The Brain Tumour Charity – asking for questions on social media and responding in the video which went live on Tuesday (January 3).

“You would think I’d be used to and comfortable with telling people. But I’m not. I sometimes hate telling people, actually,” she said.

“Breaking bad news to and bringing up a tidal wave of sympathy from others is not my favourite thing to do. But there are times when it needs to be said.

“Apparently my brain tumour had been growing for 10-15 years, it’s a pre-disposition thing (so was always going to happen to me, and is not genetic) and has a silly cyst attached that likes to inflate and mess with my body... it’s a bit of a pain.

“I really hope this Q&A vlog I’ve recorded will inspire others.

“I want it to answer questions maybe some have been afraid to ask or simply hadn’t thought of, and encourage positivity even when times are tough. Because you mustn’t give up the fight.

“The response so far since it went up online has been totally magical.”

Grace asked the brain tumour community for any questions about her own diagnosis, symptoms, after-effects and about her life after surgery.

The vlog, the second of which went live yesterday (Thursday, January 5) aims to offer understanding, awareness and support to all those affected by this devastating disease.

She talks candidly about symptoms, diagnosis, adjusting to the after effects of treatment and the effect on family and friends.

The charity will be using it as a vital part of its support services to enhance everything it does to drive change to treatments and diagnosis and offer a lifeline to those going through the darkest of times, a spokesman said.

Grace will be vlogging for them regularly to offer support and awareness of life with a brain tumour.

Grace’s vlogs can be found here.

