COUNTY NEWS: Thousands raised for dream trip after mum’s sudden cancer death

It was meant to be the Chapman’s first holiday abroad after mum Samantha was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

But the 28-year-old from Lancing died days after being told she had 18 months to live, shelving plans to spend her last Christmas at Disneyland Resort Paris.

Samantha Chapman, pictured in 2002 at her sister's wedding. Picture: Liz Pearce

Since her death in August, donations have boosted the fundraising total to £4,000 so that Samantha’s children – Bryan, six, Leland, five and Delisha, four – and her husband Colin can still go.

Her sister Tanya Clubb thanked everyone who donated: “I can’t put into words how heart-warming it is that people who don’t even know Sammie have given money and thought about her and her children. She couldn’t believe how generous people were being, as a lot of the money was raised just before she died.

“We will do all we can to keep my sister’s memory alive but Delisha won’t have her own, which is one of the hardest things for me to deal with. Hopefully this will create memories to last a lifetime for the kids.”

Samantha went to the doctors with a backache on March 17 and was told three weeks later that she had unoperable cervical cancer that had spread to the lymph nodes in her lower abdomen.

I can’t put into words how heart-warming it is that people who don’t even know Sammie have given money and thought about her and her children Tanya Clubb, Samantha’s sister

She started chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on August 8. On August 22, the family were told that Samantha had 18 months to live with treatment.

Four days later Samantha was transferred to St Barnabas House in Titnore Lane, Worthing to ease her symptoms so she could go home, but doctors discovered that blood clots she was suffering with had worsened. She died on August 29.

Since Samantha’s death, the Lancing and Sompting Lions Club has donated £500 and a GoFund Me page has raised more than £3,700 and has been shared 1,300 times on social media.

Samantha’s mother Mandy Stephenson, a cleaner from Shoreham, was paid by her customers while she took time off in the wake of her daughter’s death. First 4 Uniform in Lancing donated the children’s uniforms before they started school.

Extended family will be paying for themselves to join Colin and the children on the holiday, which is from Christmas Eve until December 27. To donate, click here.

