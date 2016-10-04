Dental practice praised by CQC

Services across the board have been praised at an East Grinstead dental practice following a recent inspection.

St Faiths Clinic in Halsford Park Road in East Grinstead was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May this year with results published late last month.

The service was asked five key questions by the CQC: ‘are sevices safe?’, ‘are services effective?’, ‘are services caring?’, ‘are services responsive?’ and ‘are services well-led?’.

Inspectors found that the practice was providing care in accordance with regulations in all five categories.

The CQC does not provide overall ratings for dental surgeries as it does for medical practices.

St Faith provides general dentistry and also specialises in providing complex treatment for patients such as oral surgery and nervous patients including those with significant anxieties about having dental treatment.

Moving to its current site in 1967, the clinic has been in existence for 120 years.

In the report a spokesperson for the CQC said: “Patients were complimentary about the friendliness and professionalism of staff, the care and treatment they received and the standards of cleanliness at the practice.”

The report can be read in full on the CQC website.

