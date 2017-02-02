GPs support new stroke campaign

GPs in Horsham and Mid Sussex are supporting the annual ‘Act F.A.S.T.’ stroke campaign, which has been re-launched today by Public Health England.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of stroke and to encourage people who recognise any single one of the symptoms of stroke, in themselves or others, to call 999 immediately.

Dr Terry Lynch, NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG clinical lead for stroke, said: “The F.A.S.T. (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) acronym has featured in the advertising for a number of years and is a simple test to help people identify the most common signs of a stroke, and to emphasise the importance of acting quickly by calling 999.”

One of the main objectives of the campaign is get people to ‘overcome any initial reluctance to call 999’.

Dr Paul Vinson, NHS Crawley CCG clinical lead for stroke, said: “Acting F.A.S.T. as soon as stroke symptoms present themselves can not only save lives but potentially limit long-term effects.

“The sooner somebody who is having a stroke gets urgent medical attention, the better their chances of a good recovery.”

