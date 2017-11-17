Hospital in plea to visitors over Norovirus

East Surrey Hospital has issued a warning to visitors in the wake of a number of patients contracting Norovirus.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it was caring for a small number of patients with the virus.

The Redhill hospital, which also serves people in the Horsham and Crawley areas, has restricted access to the Holmwood Ward and issued a plea for people who have experienced diarrhoea or vomiting in the last 48 hours not to visit to help minimise the spread of the infection.

Ashley Flores, nurse consultant in infection prevention and control, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common gastric infections, particularly during the winter time and will affect people across the country.

“We are currently caring for a small number of patients with norovirus and to minimise the risk of any further infection we are taking additional enhanced measures including restricting visiting and additional cleaning on the ward affected.

“We always do all we can to prevent the spread of any infection and to help our patients recover. We ask all visitors to the hospital to help us by not visiting if they have had diarrhoea or vomiting symptoms in the last 48 hours and to remember to wash their hands before and after visiting.”

For tips and advice on how to treat Norovirus www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/