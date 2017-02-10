Major store recalls stir fry products due to possible presence of salmonella

Sainsbury’s has taken the precautionary step of recalling a number of its stir fry products because the products might contain salmonella.
The products listed below might be contaminated with salmonella.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
The advice to consumers is that if you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.
Instead, return them to the nearest Sainsbury’s storewhere you bought them for a full refund.
Product: Sainsbury’s Oriental Style Vegetable Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 6274397
Product: Sainsbury’s Mushroom Stir Fry
Pack size: 350g - Use By date: up to and including 13 February 2017 -Item Code: 7282405
Product: Sainsbury’s Beansprouts
Pack size: 400g -Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 6369234
Product: Sainsbury’s Mixed Pepper Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 7282427
Product: Sainsbury’s Basics Stir Fry
Pack size: 700g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 6856988
Product: Sainsbury’s Hot & Spicy Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 7671908
Product: Sainsbury’s Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry
Pack size: 600g - Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017 - Item code: 7671914
No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.
