Man’s fall death ruled accidental

A man who hit his head in a fall died accidentally, an inquest heard.

Luigi Ruggiero, 81, of Fern Road, Storrington, fell on the landing of his home while on the way to the bathroom at 3.30am on August 2.

His wife called an ambulance, which took him to Worthing Hospital.

He had a CT scan that showed a bleed on the brain. Mr Ruggiero died on August 3.

The inquest heard that he took warfarin for a heart condition so did not have surgery.

The coroner’s conclusion was of accidental death by brain trauma caused by an unwitnessed fall at home.

