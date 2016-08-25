Nightmare ordeal of woman ‘left in constant pain’

A woman who has undergone a nightmare ordeal after a string of planned operations on her ankle were cancelled has now been left in constant pain.

At one point Vicki Jenner, 50, of Rowan Way, Horsham, underwent an op - only for it to be abandoned because the correct equipment was not available.

Vicki’s ordeal began following an initial operation at East Surrey Hospital in November 2014 to re-align her heel and ankle after a series of falls and sprains.

But the op failed to fix the problem and another was scheduled in which it was planned to replace a screw with a plate.

The operation was due to take place in March this year, but was cancelled the day before because, Vicki was told, there were no beds available at East Surrey.

“My walking has been impaired due to the instability, pain and swelling and I constantly take both pain relief and anti-inflammatory medications,” said Vicki, who works part-time as a receptionist.

Her operation was re-scheduled for April this year - but was again called off the day before because no beds were available.

Because of the lack of beds Vicki was referred to Gatwick Park Hospital where it was planned to perform the operation in June. She was told this time that no plate was available but that screws would be used instead.

“I woke up to be told the surgery was abandoned - because they didn’t have the right screwdriver,” said Vicki.

Yet another operation was planned - on August 16 - but this too was cancelled on the day, just as Vicki arrived at the hospital car park.

“It was the final nail in the coffin for me,” said Vicki. ‘‘I lost my temper. I had palpitations.

‘‘I had been bottling it all up for so long it seemed to be the last straw.”

She added: “It’s just been a nightmare. I am in so much pain.

‘‘I get so low because of the pain.”

Vicki has now been told that her operation has been re-scheduled to take place on August 30 “but they say they can’t guarantee it.”

Angela Stevenson, chief operating officer at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We have apologised to Ms Jenner and appreciate the impact that this poor experience has had.

“Our aim is to provide high quality care to all our patients and, on this occasion, we acknowledge that we have not met our own standards; this is not what we want for any patient.

“We have agreed a date with Ms Jenner for the operation to go ahead and will ensure that we do everything possible to deliver on this commitment.”