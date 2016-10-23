Relate’s youth service receives vital funding

Vital funding has been received by Relate North and South West Sussex to help support young people.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne awarded £5,000 to the Relateen service from the Safer in Sussex funding.

Sue Quinn, Relate manager, said: “This is vital funding for us and means we can help young people with their problems, whether it’s exploring and developing coping strategies for issues such as family breakdown, bullying and peer relationships, the formation of new families or the absence of a family member in their life, mental health concerns or issues with friends and family, or at school.”

The Relateen service operates in Chichester, Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham and the surrounding areas.

Mrs Bourne said: “This fund is about helping local community projects make Sussex safer and that’s exactly what the Relateen service is doing.

“Since launching the Safer in Sussex funding scheme in December 2013, I have made over £1million available to more than 200 local crime reduction and community safety initiatives.”

Young people can ask to see a Relate counsellor themselves, their parents can make an appointment, or they can be referred by a teacher or social worker.

Sue added: “Many of our young clients tell us that they feel happier after they see a Relate counsellor, are able to deal better with their problems and emotions and concentrate better at school or college and get on better with friends or family.

“Our counsellors are experts in their field and supportive and non-judgmental. Everything the young person tells their counsellor is confidential unless the counsellor is worried for the young person’s safety.

“In some cases there may be a small charge for our services, but the grant from the police and crime commissioner will enable us to offer the service to young people who do not have the means to pay.”

For more information on Relate’s Relateen service, call 01293 657055 or visit www.relate.org.uk/sussex

