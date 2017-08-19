Rotary supports mental health charity

Volunteers from Capital Project Trust were able to set up a stall at Bognor Birdman thanks to a Rotary donation.

The Bognor Regis based peer support mental health charity was presented with a cheque for £650 by Bognor Regis Rotary Club and part of the money was used to buy a new gazebo.

Bognor Regis Rotary Club secretary Neil Holloway presents the £650 cheque to Tim Bird, trustee and founder member of Capital Project Trust

Jacqui Cavalier, chairman of trustees, said: “We have been able to run a stall at the International Bognor Birdman and have raised another £300 for our funds.

“Many thanks to all who came to support our stall and to our membership for providing the wonderful volunteers who took part for both days, helping to raise funds at this fabulous event and particularly to all members of Rotary for providing the gazebo.

“Capital Project Trust is unique in that all members and staff have lived experience of mental ill health and provide peers to support people suffering in hospital and the community, as well as tackling stigma and isolation and providing a warm community for service users.”

The trust, which is soon to be celebrating its 20th anniversary, provides training to universities, social services, students and other organisations who deal with people with lived experience of mental ill health.

It is part of the Pathfinder Alliance of charities providing Tier 2 mental health services across West Sussex and membership is currently at 270. The western area meets in Bognor Regis; Arun, Adur and the Worthing area meets in Southwick; and the northern area meets in Crawley.