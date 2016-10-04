Support and advice to help quit smoking for Stoptober

Smokers looking to quit can access support and advice in West Sussex throughout ‘Stoptober’.

Roughly 1,400 residents die each year from smoking across the county, but evidence shows that with support smokers are four times more likely to quit, according to West Sussex County Council.

Christine Field, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for community wellbeing promoting Stoptober SUS-160410-162804001

Smokefree West Sussex will be holding events across the county throughout Stoptober to give advice, help and information on quitting the habit.

Almost 4,000 people signed up for support last year, with some participants seeing cost savings of more than £2,000 a year as well as improved health propsects for them and their families.

Rebecca Johnston, a successful Stoptober participant, said: “For anyone who is struggling and tempted to have just the one, I know how you feel and I know how hard it is.

“It is probably one of the most difficult things I have ever done, but also the most worthwhile.”

Christine Field, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, said: “There is so much support available for people who want to stop smoking, and the benefits for stopping are huge.

“Make Stoptober 2016 the year you quit for good.”

The 28 day challenge is available for all smokers who want to quit.

Events include one at Crawley’s County Mall on Saturday October 15 and Montagu Place in Worthing on Saturday October 29.

To receive help during Stoptober contact the West Sussex Stop Smoking Service on 0300 100 1823 or text QUIT to 66777.

More information can be found online at www.smokefreewestsussex.co.uk

