The full list of products withdrawn due to contaminated eggs

The Food Standards Agency has released an updated list of products in the UK which have been withdrawn due to possible contamination with the Fipronil insecticide.

Up to 700,000 contaminated eggs are thought to have entered the UK food chain. This represents around 0.007 per cent of the eggs consumed in the UK every year and the agency advised that “it remains the case that it is very unlikely that there is any risk to public health from consuming these foods.”

As such, the decision to withdraw these products is not due to food safety concerns, but is based on the fact that Fipronil is not authorised for use in food producing animals.

Heather Hancock, Chairman of the Food Standards Agency, said: ‘I’m confident that acting quickly is the right thing to do. The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health. Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs. However, Fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn’t be there.’

List of affected products

By Sainsbury’s Ham and Egg Salad - 240g - 9th - 14th August 2017

By Sainsbury’s Potato and Egg Salad - 300g - 9th -14th August 2017

Morrison’s Potato and Egg Salad - 250g - Use by up to 13th August 2017

Morrisons Egg and Cress Sandwich - 11th August 2017

Morrisons Cafe Sandwich Selection - 11th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise Deli Filler - Use by 13 & 16th August

Waitrose Free Range Reduced Fat Egg Mayonnaise Deli Filler - Use by 14 August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon Deli Filler - 170g - Use by 14 & 16th August 2017

Asda Baby potato and free range egg salad - 270g - Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Aug

Asda Spinach and free range egg snack pot - 110g - Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th Aug

Asda FTG Ham and Cheddar ploughman’s salad bowl - 320g - Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th Aug