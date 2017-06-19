Heart-throb star surprises customers at beauty salon

Famed singer and actor Antony Costa had hearts fluttering when he popped into a Sussex beauty salon for a string of treatments.

The heart-throb star - best known for his role in the chart-topping boy band Blue - was appearing at Crawley’s Hawth Theatre when he made time for a visit to the nearby Amara Hair and Beauty Lounge in Commonwealth Drive.

He had noticed the salon as he was walking past. Salon owner Shazia Ali, 44, said: “He was lovely. He was chatting to everyone and signed autographs.”

Antony, who has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity and Strictly, was starring in the Ruth Rendell thriller A Judgment In Stone at the Hawth when he made time for some beauty treatments.

He had his hair styled and underwent a facial, along with having a specialistweight-loss treatment known as 3D lipo at the salon.

He told staff later: “It’s the best facial I’ve ever had in my life. Sorry if I fell asleep and started snoring.”

He also described the lipo treatment as “one of the best I’ve ever had.”

In fact he was so thrilled with the results that he went back to the salon the following day and gave owner Shazia four tickets for her and staff to attend the Hawth production.

“It was lovely,” said Shazia. “We were quite busy and he came in and just sat there and chatted.”

Staff Vaiva Sidiskyte, Veronika Novotna, Emilia Raccio, Steph Passmore and Becky Buckingham were all thrilled to meet him.

And, Shazia said, when staff went to the Hawth to see Antony in the show “we all really enjoyed it,” revealing that Antony had singled them out in the theatre to say hello.

Antony’s band Blue were first formed in 2000 and had hits across Europe, Australia and New Zealand with their brand of R&B pop.

They represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest in 2011 in Germany with the song ‘I Can’.

The Amara Hair and Beauty Lounge in Crawley was first opened two years ago. See amarabeautylounge.co.uk