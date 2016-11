A love-struck man decided it was time he got his skates on to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

And it proved a scene guaranteed to warm anyone’s heart when Miguel Bizarro popped the question at Horsham’s newly-opened ice rink last week.

Miguel proposed to girlfriend Martyna Kazmierowska at the ice rink at Camping World in Brighton Road, Horsham.

And to everyone’s delight a happy Martyna said ‘Yes’.