Help disability social club raise cash for ‘vital’ minibus

A disability social club in Crawley is raising cash for a ‘vital’ minibus.

Gravity, a club for young adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health dificulties, needs the minibus for ‘vital transportation’ each week and to take its members out.

The club for young adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health dificulties

The club is putting on an event on Saturday (July 15), at the Dormans Youth Arts Centre, from noon-6pm to help raise the cash.

People can enjoy live music, a DJ, bouncy castle and barbecue.

Mo Hussain, 36, of Langley Green, who co-runs the club, said: “Our members are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of adequate local services in the area, especially in the evenings.

“As a result, this vulnerable group of young people can be at risk of engaging in antisocial behaviour or become a victim of crime whist out in the community.

“We are seeking funding towards the cost of a new 16-seater minibus as we have identified the need for a more flexible and affordable transport solution for our members who mainly use taxis to attend.

“The minibus will enable us to offer a wider range of outdoor activities and help meet increasing demand from new members who struggle to access our activities.

“Our members often struggle to use public transport and by providing a minibus we can support them to be more personally responsible and organised in arriving on time.

“This will promote valuable life-skills through ‘travel training’, creating a sense of routine and ensure a more seamless social interaction for our members each week.

“Securing a minibus will also enable other community groups to hire the vehicle and help contribute to our longer-term financial sustainability.”

Gravity offers a weekly programme of activities. Run entirely by volunteers, it helps individuals to develop social skills, build confidence and self-esteem as well as offering needed respite and advice for parents and carers.

It runs every Friday night between 7-9pm and currently has 55 members.

It also won Best Volunteer Group at the Crawley Community Awards 2017.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/minibus-fundraiser.

To donate prizes to the raffle on Saturday call Mo direct on 07877327567.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.