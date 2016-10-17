Help for businesses with cost of superfast broadband

West Sussex businesses are being invited to apply for help with the cost of connecting to superfast broadband.

The West Sussex Superfast Connection Voucher scheme is aimed at small and medium sized businesses that currently do not have access to superfast broadband and are not based in an area which will undergo broadband investment from the Government.

The scheme is designed to give businesses the opportunity to access superfast broadband speeds of more than 30Mbps.

Eligible businesses can apply for a voucher to provide capital funding of between £1,000 and £3,000 or up to 40 per cent of the overall project cost, whichever is lower.

The scheme is running until February 2017, or until the available funding has been allocated.

Any works undertaken must be completed and paid for before the end of March 2017 to qualify for the grant.

Louise Goldsmith, leader at West Sussex County Council, said: “This funding is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to access the latest digital technologies through superfast broadband.

“I would encourage businesses to find out more and make the most of this scheme.”

The scheme has been developed by Rural West Sussex Partnership, South Downs National Park Authority, Gatwick Diamond Initiative, Coastal West Sussex Partnership, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, and West Sussex County Council.

The funding for the scheme is from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Deal.

For further information on the scheme search ‘Broadband Connection Voucher’ on www.coast2capital.org.uk

