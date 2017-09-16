Helping cancer reasearch - Horsham Pink Fair this weekend

A treasure trove of stalls will be available as the Pink Gift Fair comes to Horsham this weekend (September 16/17), helping to provide much needed funds for cancer research.

The fair is in its second year and takes up residency at West Sussex and Horsham council offices, Parkside, from 9.30am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair offers a mix of independent stalls to tempt shoppers, and for every £1 spent with stallholders 10% will be donated to the Brighton Cancer Research Laboratories that seek to find cures for 200 types of cancer.

An employee of Horsham District Council during the week, Carole Dawes, returns to Parkside to display her wares.

As she explains: “My stained glass gifts, every one unique, are made with care to a very high standard which I’m sure you will love.”

Dress to impress what ever size you may be, Deja! of Horsham offers fashion for today’s busy lady whilst other fashion stalls will sparkle with sequins and style, from East Grinstead company Martinico and bespoke silver jewellery from Chichester residents Lucy Bradshaw.

Domestic sales of gin passed £1 billion in October 2016, so gin drinkers can rejoice as the fair welcomes Tom Cat Dry Sussex Gin - with the hint of orange, served with orange peel, a sprig of rosemary and quality tonic, it is very refreshing as visitors to the fair will be able to sample.

Mark Hardy, of High Weald Diary, said there is a changing attitude to buying local produce: “There are not enough days in the week for us at present with the number of different cheeses we produce, as Monday is Brighton Blue, Tuesday Halloumi, Wednesday Mixed sheep and cow milk Halloumi, Thursday St Giles and Friday Sister Sarah.”

Visitors will not only discover an array of spectacular top-notch design-led products. Ben Donovan, personal trainer and qualified sports masseur from The Gym, Crawley, will be on hand to offer helpful tips on your fitness regime and soothe those aches and pains with taster sports massage session in the Complimentary Healthcare Professionals section of the fair.

Other complimentary healthcare professionals taster sessions include - reflexology, aromatherapy, reiki healing, wellbeing through Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) and one of the best psychic mediums you will discover in the south-east undertaking Tarot card readings during the fair, and more. Barbara, from Horley, has been a clairvoyant for over 30 years and uses tarot, clairvoyance and psychometry in her readings that are delivered with sensitivity.

The Pink Gift Fair aims to become an annual event for Horsham.

The aim is to accelerate progress in cancer research and see three in four people surviving cancer for 10 years or more by 2034 but this can only be done through research and so the donation from the fair will be vital.

Step inside the world of laboratories through Virtual Reality headsets at the fair; see first hand the ground-breaking work that is being undertaken. By examining the DNA profile of cancer suffers to find cures researchers are also finding way to help other diseases along the way.

Admission is £3 that includes a strip of raffle tickets; raffle prizes are being provided by the stallholders as well as local companies. Attendees to the fair can use the Parkside car park for an additional £1 donation entrance, off Madeira Avenue (off the Swan Walk car park and bowling alley roundabout).

Visitors can enter a free prize draw to win an Audi car for the weekend.

Outside the front of Parkside visitors will find a vintage merry-go-round and sweet shop as well as face painters, balloons and a Five Oaks Audi car display.

Restaurants in the town will lend their support by offering visitors attending the fair a special offer when they show their pink heart stamp.