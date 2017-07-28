Heroes Walk marks 100th anniversary of those who died

July 31 is the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele, the Third Battle of Ypres, fought by the Allies against the German Empire until November 1917.

To commemorate this, the flowers in the borders along the Heroes Walk in Memorial Gardens have been planted by students from Central Sussex College.

Content for the information panels was provided by local author Renny Richardson.

The photos are from a visit he made earlier this year to cemeteries and memorials in Belgium.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “The battle became infamous not only for the scale of casualties, but also for the mud that clogged up rifles and immobilised tanks. Throughout August it rained for 28 days out of 31, quickly turning the battlefield into a swamp.”

Passchendaele village was eventually captured by British and Canadian forces on November 6.

More than 20 soldiers from Crawley fought in the battle and were killed in action.

They were: Private Thomas Butler, Private William Razzell, Robert Joseph Moore, Gunner William James Pullen, Private Victor Friend, Private Nelson Charman, Private Arthur Henry Smith, Private Isaac William Casson, Gunner Nathaniel Bartley, Second Lieutenant Lewis George Edwards, Rifleman Charles King, Private Phillip George Penfold, Private Ralph Penfold, Private Albert Hole, Private Arthur Laker, Private William Thomas Garner, Private Jack Walter Cain, Private Benjamin Mould, Private Ernest John Wood, Private James Henry Potter, Rifleman Sidney Wallace Stokes

Councillor Michael Jones, cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “It’s important we remember the sacrifice made by those 100 years ago. We are grateful for the hard work, service, and sacrifice that the UK Armed Forces Community have given since, and continue to give today.”

