Historic park claims another award

Crawley’s Worth Park has added another award to its ever-growing collection.

The park has been awarded the Heritage and Conservation Award from the Landscape Institute for the restoration of the gardens which were originally designed by the renowned James Pulham and Son in the late 1800s.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Worth Park has come a long way since the beginning of the restoration process and I am very proud of what we have achieved.

“It’s important that we preserve the heritage of this park for future generations to enjoy.”

The accolade comes after five years of painstaking restoration to restore the gardens to their former Victorian glory with the help of a £2.42m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund.

As part of the restoration process, the 130-year-old Pulham fountain was restored to working condition, the camellia walkway underwent a complete restoration with a new entrance and the replacement of the missing wooden pergola and roof structure and the restoration of Pulhamite rockery in the formal gardens.

