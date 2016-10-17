Horley schoolgirl spins her way to victory

A schoolgirl from Horley has swept the board in a prestigious baton twirling contest following in the footsteps of her mum.

Yattendon School pupil Freya Waters, eight, competed in The Sharon Bailey and Mike Talbot Memorial Open, in aid of breast and pancreatic cancer.

She entered four solo and two team events and came first in all of them earning her the ‘Star Twirler’ trophy.

Her mum Clare said: “As a twirler in the past, I know what a great achievement Freya has earned. I had my fair share of trophies and medals back in the day, but never to this magnitude.

“We always have high expectations of Freya and she always does her utmost but this was truly magical for us to witness. As her parents we are so extremely proud of her and it was made even more special that her grandparents Chris and Dave Excell were there to witness this momentous occasion.”

Clare was a twirler for the Crawley Bobby Dazzlers in 1984 for roughly nine years, where she met her best friend Dawn Cavanagh, who is now one of Freya’s teachers at the Horsham Bluebells.