Horley Town’s Firework Extravaganza all set for Saturday November 4

This year’s Horley Town Bonfire and Firework Spectacular will feature a display by Fantastic Fireworks, double winners of the British Firework Championships.

Peter Moxley, President of Horley Lions, told the Obby: “This event is extremely popular and last year alone raised £10,000 which is then donated to local good causes and charities.

Horley Lions bonfire

“In addition to the fire and fireworks, their will be a small funfair and food stalls to keep everyone entertained.

“This event really pulls the community together. Local schools get creative to supply the Guys, whilst tractors with front loaders, fork lifts and pallets are all supplied by the generous CB Pallets, and farmers Ian McCubbine and Simon Court. The Town Council and many individuals contribute to this event’s success, and many are on-site at 8am building the fire, putting parking bollards around local roads to avoid congestion, and analysing the weather as this adds its own dynamics! Fencing has to be erected to ensure the safety of the crowds catering for firework pyrotechnics.

“All of this work has to be done on the day and without the help of the community it simply would not be possible.

“So to give a little back to local charities and have a fantastic night out with the family, come and join us!”

The gates open at 6pm, with the bonfire being lit by town Mayor Councillor Mike George at 7pm and fireworks at 7.30pm on Saturday November 4 at the Recreation Ground off the A23 in Horley.

