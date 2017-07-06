Horror as swan and cygnet go missing from park

An urgent plea has been made to help track down a swan and her cygnet after the pair went missing from Horsham Park.

The female and her baby disappeared from the park’s pond on Monday, June 26.

Councillor Christine Costin (LDem, Trafalgar) said she believed the birds had been stolen after no evidence was found that the animals had been attacked.

She said: “It’s horrible to think that someone could come down there and take them away.

“Swans are a protected species, these callous and heartless people need to be brought to justice.”

Staff at Horsham District Council had been feeding the swans regularly.

The pair were spotted on Sunday, June 25, but did not appear the following day when the team popped down to give them food.

On Friday Mrs Costin said a wildlife welfare organisation scoured the pond. The male was located but there was no sign of the mother and her cygnet.

“It was felt that the female would not leave her lifetime mate and cygnet to fly away,” she said.

“There was no evidence of a fox attack.”

The disappearance has been reported to the police who are reviewing the park’s CCTV footage.

Mrs Costin said a vehicle had been spotted on the images driving around the park in the early hours of Monday morning.

“It would be lovely to think that someone had taken these birds to a good home with a brand new pond but this seems very unlikely.

“These majestic birds bring enormous pleasure to children and families so knowing this has happened will be very distressing for them.”

She asked anyone with information to contact police on 101.

