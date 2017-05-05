Horse riding charity calls for volunteers

A horse riding charity for the disabled in Crawley is calling for more volunteers.

East Park Riding for the Disabled Group in Newchapel aims to provide therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities all over the UK.

Children from various special need schools can ride horses and ponies term-time at the stables on Monday to Thursdays.

Famous actress Dame Judi Dench is patron of the charity.

She gifted her much loved racehorse, Smokey Oakey, to the owners of the Littlebrook Equestrian Centre.

Brian, 77, of Allyington Way, who has been volunteering at the RDA for 12 years, said: “We have had children who have come who have never opened their eyes, but when they went riding they did.

“We have also had children who don’t talk – we really do have some wonderful stories.

“We aim to give children the confidence and a sense of achievement.”

To find out more about East Park Riding for the Disabled Group click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.