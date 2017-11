A massive fire ripped through a large house in Crawley overnight.

The fire service were called to the property, in Chapel Lane, Crawley Down, at 1.23am and at its height four appliances were in attendance.

Crawley Down house fire. All pictures Eddie Howland

A spokesman for West Sussex Frie & Rescue Service said the property wes derelict, with no report of any injuries, adding that firefighters were still on the scene.