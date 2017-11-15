Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Sunday parade

The November chill failed to stop Crawley people turning out in their droves to mark Remembrance Sunday.

A parade of servicemen and women, past and present, along with streams of cadets, marched along the High Street to gather at St John’s Church on the morning of November 12.

SUS-171113-094204001

The service inside the church was piped to those gathered outside, before dozens of wreaths were laid on the war memorial in memory of those who have fought and died for their country over the decades.

SUS-171113-094242001

SUS-171113-094253001

SUS-171113-094304001

SUS-171113-094315001

SUS-171113-094336001

SUS-171113-094347001