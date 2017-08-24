Ice rink planned for Queens Square

A temporary ice rink is planned for Crawley’s Queens Square later this year.
Horsham Outdoor Events, which ran a similar operation just outside of Horsham last year, has submitted proposals to Crawley Borough Council.
The rink would be covered by a 15 by 24 metre marquee, which will allow the ice rink to be operational in all weathers.
The facility would open in mid-November this year and run until the first week of January 2018, from 10am-9pm seven days a week.
Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Coast to Capital Local Economic Partnership are spending more than £3 million revitalising Queens Square.
Work is in its final stages.
What do you think? Email the newsdesk.
