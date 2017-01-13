Icy weather stops bin collection

Icy weather conditions have meant refuse crews in Crawley have been unable to make their usual rounds today (January 13).

The bin cancellation was announced by Crawley Borough Council this morning, who said the situation was going to be ‘re-assessed’ later in the day.

A council spokesperson said: “Rubbish and recycling collection crews are currently out collecting bins where safe to do so. However, due to patches of black ice on roads and pavements we will not be able to collect all bins today.

“To catch up as best we can, collection crews will also be out tomorrow and anything remaining after this will be collected early next week. Residents are asked to keep their bins out until they are emptied. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

News of the cancellation sparked frustration in nearby residents, including MP Henry Smith, who highlighted that Royal Mail, Metrobus and supermarket deliveries were still operating, despite the ‘little snow’.

