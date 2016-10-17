Ifield meeting on runway decision cancelled

A decision to give the go-ahead for a new runway at either Gatwick or Heathrow may no longer be made tomorrow, prompting campaign groups to cancel a special meeting.

The Government was expected to make an announcement on whether to build a second runway at Gatwick or a third runway at Heathrow on Tuesday October 18.

Campaign groups including Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions (CAGNE), Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) and CPRE along with residents from Sussex and Surrey were set to gather at The Plough in Ifield to celebrate or protest against the decision.

The meeting has now been cancelled.

The BBC has speculated today (Monday October 17) that the decision has been delayed and it may now not be made until next Tuesday (October 25).

