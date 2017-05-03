In today’s Crawley Observer: Council ‘concern’ at illegal worker arrests

In today’s Crawley Observer five men illegally working on the £3m regeneration of Queens Square were ‘not direct employees’ of the construction company, it has said.

Immigration Enforcement officers were called to Crawley town centre at 11am on Tuesday, April 25.

Also in today’s Observer a Crawley man was left fuming after waiting more than two months to have a cable television box installed and the family and friends of a little girl who died from a brain tumour aged just two have vowed to raise money in her name for vital research in to the disease.

In sport Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has said it is time to evaluate the season and define their intentions for the new season and Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is ‘definitely up for winning’ the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.