In today’s Crawley Observer: Ducks and geese killed in wildlife disaster

In today’s Crawley Observer more than 50 ducks and geese have been killed at a Crawley beauty spot.

Desperate attempts to save the birds were made by rescuers at Worth Park Lake, but scores have perished.

Also in today’s Observer, a former Crawley pub landlord who was paralysed from the waist down in an accident has completed his most ambitious challenge yet – a solo 2,500 mile, 27-day ride around England’s coastline to raise awareness of plastic pollution in our oceans.

And a new report has named Crawley as one of the UK towns and cities predicted to be least affected by a hard Brexit.

In sport Thomas Verheydt is not feeling the pressure as he bids to become Crawley Town’s main goal getter this season.

And Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is still undecided on his starting team for their League 2 curtain-raiser with Port Vale at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

