In today’s Crawley Observer: Hammer attack

In today’s Crawley Observer read about the shocking moment a man attacked two police officers with a hammer in Crawley. His onslaught was filmed by a body camera worn by an officer.

Jamshid Piruz, 34, was sentenced to two life sentences for attempted grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday.

Also in today’s Observer tributes have been pouring in for Crawley Judo Club founder and chief coach John Pluckrose.

John, a much-loved sportsman who coached generations of youngsters since starting the club in 1954, died on New Year’s Day.

In the East Grinstead Gazette the town’s foodbank saw the highest demands on its resources last year.

Nationally, Trussell Trust foodbanks gave a record £1.1million-worth - a 12 per cent growth - and East Grinstead gave more than £1,000.

In sport prolific ace Collins loving Town life as goal-glut continues.

