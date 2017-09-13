In today’s Crawley Observer: Hospice Dragon Boat festival is oar-some

In today’s Crawley Observer St Catherine’s Hospice Dragon Boat Festival burst back into Tilgate Park on Sunday for an ‘oar-some’ day of free, family fun.

Also in today’s Observer angry residents are putting forward scores of objections over plans to site two gypsy and traveller sites on land on the edge of Crawley.

And Crawley MP Henry Smith has called for a man who attacked police with a hammer to be deported.

In sport Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell says the recent increased publicity Reds have gained is not down to his high profile as a famous ex-player.

And Crawley Town midfielder Dean Cox hopes to keep his place in the team having worked hard to fight for his place while he was out of it.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

