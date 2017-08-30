In today’s Crawley Observer: It’s cool! Ice rink plan gets a warm welcome

In today’s Crawley Observer plans for an ice skating rink in Queens Square have been given the thumbs up by our readers.

Horsham Outdoor Events, which ran a similar operation just outside of Horsham last year, has submitted proposals to Crawley Borough Council.

Also in today’s Observer relatives of 12 people who died at eight care homes run by the same company say they are still looking for answers over how they died.

And students celebrate after picking up their GCSE results on Thursday.

In sport Harry Kewell insists his summer business at Crawley Town may not have concluded.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

